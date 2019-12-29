1 fatally shot in parking lot of North Carolina mall; 2 hurt

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — A shooting in the parking lot of a North Carolina mall left one person dead and two others hospitalized Saturday night, authorities said.

The shooting occurred outside a Dave and Buster’s at Concord Mills mall, Concord police said in a statement. No further details were immediately released about the shooting in the Charlotte suburb.

Authorities stressed that it was not an active shooter situation.