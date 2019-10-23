1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at central Oklahoma apartments

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (AP) — Authorities in central Oklahoma say one person has died following a shooting at a suburban Oklahoma City apartment complex in which three other people were injured.

Midwest City Assistant Police Chief Sid Porter said Wednesday that the shooting occurred late Tuesday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the eastern Oklahoma City suburb.

Porter says four people were taken to area hospitals after gunshots were fired about 11:30 p.m. and that one of the shooting victims later died. The names of the people shot were not immediately available.

Officers responded to the apartment complex after receiving multiple 911 calls about a shooting. Porter says detectives have not identified a suspect and are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.