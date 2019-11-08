1 charged in connection to fatal robbery pleads guilty

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — One of five people charged in connection to a robbery that turned fatal when a man tried to stop it has pleaded guilty.

The Daily News reports 24-year-old Lilian Yamileth Duron entered the plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green to one count of interference with commerce by robbery.

Duron was charged in connection with the 2017 robbery of La Placita and the fatal shooting of 31-year-old customer Jose Cruz.

Authorities said Duron and another suspect cased the store before the robbery to determine how many employees it had and where money was kept. Duron admitted she knew a robbery was planned, but she wasn't there when it occurred.

Duron's lawyer said she wanted to apologize. The judge said she could wait for sentencing, which was set for Feb. 11.

