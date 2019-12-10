1 arrested, 1 sought in holiday gunfire that wounded 12

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — One suspect was in custody Tuesday and another was being sought in connection with a Thanksgiving weekend gunfight that injured 12 people at the edge of New Orleans' famous French Quarter.

Both suspects were traced to St. Mary Parish in south-central Louisiana, where the arrest was made Tuesday. Police chief Shaun Ferguson said the two are believed to have been involved in an ongoing feud in St. Mary.

That feud resulted in gunfire — in front of a parked police unit with several officers nearby — when the two encountered each other early on Sunday, Dec. 1. It happened on busy Canal Street amid crowds in town for the annual Bayou Classic college football game.

More arrests are possible, Ferguson said at a news conference Tuesday.

Ferguson identified one suspect as Stafford Stalks, 21. Stalks was in custody after his arrest in St. Mary. Charges he faces include eight counts of attempted second-degree murder. He was awaiting transfer to New Orleans and it was unclear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Still at large was LaBryson Polidore, 22, who faced 10 counts of attempted second-degree murder. Polidore was hit in the foot during the gunfight, Ferguson said.

“Mr. Polidore was captured on video that many of you have seen, shooting his weapon right in front of a marked police unit that was parked right there,” Ferguson said.