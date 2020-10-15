Superintendent: 1 person tests positive for COVID at Darien High

DARIEN — Although a person at Darien High School has tested positive for COVID-19, schools officials say there will be no impact on classes and operation.

In a letter to the school community, Superintendent of Schools Alan Addley said officials learned of the positive test Thursday, and the person has not been in school since Oct. 9.

The person who tested positive has been advised to remain home in self-isolation for 10 days, and family members have also been instructed to self-quarantine and get tested.

Contact tracing has been completed, Addely wrote, and it has been determined that “no other community members are considered a close contact and therefore do not require to be quarantined or tested.”