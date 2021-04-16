Registration open for Darien High seniors to get COVID vaccine

DARIEN — The town and school district will hold a Pfizer vaccine clinic for eligible members of the Darien High Class of 2021 next month, officials announced Friday.

The clinic, which is a collaboration with the Community Health Center and will be held at Lord & Taylor in Stamford, is open to Darien High seniors, but the district said registration could open next week to all Darien students 16 and older. An update will be sent to families when the registration has been expanded, school officials said.

Both clinics will be held at the Lord & Taylor vaccination site in Stamford. The first-dose clinic will be held May 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. and the second doses will be administered May 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. The appointment time for the first dose will be the same for the second dose.

Students who are 18 can register on their own, while those under 18 will need the consent of a parent or guardian.

Some parents of those 16 and older have raised concerns about whether they would have their child vaccinated. Many of them said they were concerned about potential long-term side effects.

After spring break this week, Darien school officials decided for remote learning next week based on responses to a survey about vacation travel plans.

First Selectman Jayme Stevenson said there have been 66 new cases during the two-week period since March 26. Darien’s positivity rate stands at 3.65 percent and the state’s positivity rate is 2.41 percent, she said.

Stevenson said there are 1,437 total cases from 903 unique households. Darien Public Schools report 26 active cases resulting in 216 quarantines.

Stevenson also pointed out that those 16 and older do not need to wait for a student-vaccine appointment. They can register at any location Pfizer is available.

Local vaccine providers include Grieb’s Pharmacy, Walgreens, Stamford Hospital and Yale New Haven Health.

Eligible Darien High students can register for the vaccine clinics online.