Registration open for Darien High seniors to get COVID vaccine

DARIEN — The town and school district will hold a Pfizer vaccine clinic for eligible members of the Darien High Class of 2021 next month, officials announced Friday.
The clinic, which is a collaboration with the Community Health Center and will be held at Lord & Taylor in Stamford, is open to Darien High seniors, but the district said registration could open next week to all Darien students 16 and older. An update will be sent to families when the registration has been expanded, school officials said.