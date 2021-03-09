'It's been a long slog': Darien businesses hope next COVID reopening phase will turn tide Jarret Liotta and Susan Shultz March 9, 2021 Updated: March 9, 2021 6:41 p.m.
Bob Mazza, owner of the Sugar Bowl Luncheonette, installed partitions in November.
Barrett Bookstore offers a lot of room for customers, so the expansion of capacity won't have a great effect on it.
Bill Jensen, owner of Darien Toy Box, said he fortunately doesn't get too many customers in his store at any one time, but he will still restrict the numbers if they get too large, despite the governor's proclamation.
Katelyn Tortora, manager of Club Pilates Darien, is very glad to see the restrictions lifted both because it will expand business and allow her clients more access to classes.
John Conrad, owner of Johnny's Records, said that despite the loosening of retail restrictions to allow 100-percent capacity, he will still restrict visitors to no more than four people at a time to keep customers feeling comfortable.
DARIEN — Feelings are mixed about whether the move to 100 percent capacity for restaurants and retail shops is the right move for Connecticut, but people are feeling a positive sense that things are moving forward.
Gov. Ned Lamont has announced that capacity limits will be lifted on March 19 at restaurants, retail shops, offices and more.
Jarret Liotta and Susan Shultz