In Photos: Person to Person hosts vaccination clinic in Darien

DARIEN — Person to Person hosted a free vaccination clinic in partnership with the Connecticut Department of Public Health for both initial and booster COVID vaccines for those ages five and up on the Saint Luke’s Parish campus in Darien on, Conn. Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.