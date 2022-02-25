Skip to main content
News // Coronavirus in Connecticut

In Photos: Person to Person hosts vaccination clinic in Darien

Scott Connelly, LPN, gives a COVID booster shot to Mark McNamara, 15, at the Person to Person Darien branch on the Saint Luke’s Parish campus in Darien onTuesday, Feb. 22. Person to Person hosted a free vaccination clinic in partnership with the Connecticut Department of Public Health for both initial and booster COVID vaccines for those ages five and up.
1of5

Scott Connelly, LPN, gives a COVID booster shot to Mark McNamara, 15, at the Person to Person Darien branch on the Saint Luke’s Parish campus in Darien onTuesday, Feb. 22. Person to Person hosted a free vaccination clinic in partnership with the Connecticut Department of Public Health for both initial and booster COVID vaccines for those ages five and up.

Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media

DARIEN — Person to Person hosted a free vaccination clinic in partnership with the Connecticut Department of Public Health for both initial and booster COVID vaccines for those ages five and up on the Saint Luke’s Parish campus in Darien on, Conn. Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

Coronavirus in Connecticut