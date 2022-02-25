In Photos: Person to Person hosts vaccination clinic in Darien Feb. 25, 2022 Updated: Feb. 25, 2022 5:34 p.m.
1 of5
Scott Connelly, LPN, gives a COVID booster shot to Mark McNamara, 15, at the Person to Person Darien branch on the Saint Luke’s Parish campus in Darien onTuesday, Feb. 22. Person to Person hosted a free vaccination clinic in partnership with the Connecticut Department of Public Health for both initial and booster COVID vaccines for those ages five and up.
Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of5
Kimberly Banegas checks in a patient at the Person to Person Darien branch on the Saint Luke’s Parish campus.
Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5
A Griffin Health vaccine vehicle is parked outside the Person to Person Darien branch on the Saint Luke's Parish campus in Darien, Conn. Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Person to Person hosted a free vaccination clinic in partnership with the Connecticut Department of Public Health for both initial and booster COVID vaccines for those ages five and up.
Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of5
DARIEN — Person to Person hosted a free vaccination clinic in partnership with the Connecticut Department of Public Health for both initial and booster COVID vaccines for those ages five and up on the Saint Luke’s Parish campus in Darien on, Conn. Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.