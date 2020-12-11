Darien's Royle school goes full remote due to COVID staff shortages

DARIEN — Royle Elementary School was switched to full remote on Friday due to staff shortages, the school district reported. Royle is the second school this semester to close due to staffing impacts of COVID-19. Last month, Middlesex Middle School went full remote due to staffing shortages. So far, the closure is just for Friday, Dec. 11.
In her Thursday Code Red message, First Selectman Jayme Stevenson said Darien is monitoring the availability of vaccines. She said Darien will provide information for those eligible in Phase 1A — health care workers, nursing home residents and medical first responders as soon as that information becomes available.