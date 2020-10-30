Darien middle school temporarily closes due to COVID

Darien's Board of Education building at 35 Leroy Avenue

DARIEN — Middlesex Middle School will be fully remote Friday due to a COVID-19 case reported Thursday evening, the superintendent said.

Schools Superintendent Alan Addley notified parents in an email around 9:45 p.m. Thursday. Addley also notified school families earlier Thursday that an additional case had been reported at Holmes School. This is the second case at Holmes, which remains open.

Addley said Middlesex needed to close Friday so contact tracing can be conducted.

According to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are seven active cases among school community members and 108 who are quarantined. On Thursday, Darien was added to the state’s “yellow alert” list for having more than five COVID cases each day per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period.

First Selectman Jayme Stevenson said the town now has a rolling 14-day average of 5.58 cases per 100,000 residents.

Greenwich, Wilton and Westport are also at the yellow level, while Stamford and Norwalk are at the red level for having a 14-day average of more than 15 cases each day per 100,000 residents.