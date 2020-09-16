Darien Board of Ed to hold special meeting on school reopening status

DARIEN — Following a somewhat contentious meeting last Tuesday, four Board of Education members have requested a special meeting, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday to further address the status of Darien’s school reopening.

The four members, Dave Brown, Jill McCammon, Dennis Maroney and John Sini, sent an email to Board of Ed Chairman Tara Ochman and Vice Chairman David Dineen, requesting a special meeting with requested items on the agenda. The agenda will include those items, a status on reopening from Schools Superintendent Alan Addley, and a presentation and discussion of curriculum adjustments. Time is also reserved for the public to comment.

Also on the agenda is a requested review and discussion related to the policies of the Darien Public Schools that have been affected by the reopening plan.

During the meeting on Sept. 8, which can be watched here on Darien TV79, the Board of Education and administration listened to about an hour of critical feedback from parents. The issues raised included complaints about the decision to pull live streaming from K-2 students the first week of school due to tech problems, an alleged lack of robust lesson plans for younger students, the decision to begin the school year in hybrid form, and a set of parents complaining the size of fourth grade classes at Ox Ridge School.

Board members also discussed the role of the Board of Education in decisions made regarding reopening and how they should weigh in on any subsequent changes to those plans.

Schools reopened Sept. 3 for Darien students in a hybrid model and plan to transition to all in-person instruction on Sept. 29. So far, the administration has said that plan remains on schedule.

Darien had one case of COVID-19 reported last weekend in the 10 to 19 age group, but Addley told Hearst Connecticut Media that was not a district student and had no impact on the schools.

Members of the community wishing to view the meeting only, should do so through the Darien Youtube channel.

Those wishing to participate in public comment should join the meeting via Zoom.

For more information, visit DarienPs.org.