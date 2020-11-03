First selectman: Darien sees 14 COVID cases in 14 days

First Selectman Jayme Stevenson updated the town on COVID-19 status on Monday night at the Board of Selectmen meeting. First Selectman Jayme Stevenson updated the town on COVID-19 status on Monday night at the Board of Selectmen meeting. Photo: Courtesy Darien TV79 Photo: Courtesy Darien TV79 Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close First selectman: Darien sees 14 COVID cases in 14 days 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — The town has reported 14 coronavirus cases in the last 14 days, according to First Selectman Jayme Stevenson.

Stevenson reported the update at Monday night’s Board of Selectmen meeting.

Last Thursday, Darien was added to the state’s “yellow alert” list for having more than five COVID cases each day per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period.

Stevenson also said the active Darien cases do not match what the state is reporting on its map for the town. Darien Health Director David Knauf said he reached out to the state Monday night and had not heard back yet Tuesday morning.

Darien does COVID testing on Mondays and Fridays. Stevenson said in anticipation of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, she planned to add more testing dates from the Wednesday the week before Thanksgiving through the Wednesday before the holiday.

“We know kids will be coming home from college and others will be visiting, so we want them to be able to get tested quickly,” she said.

Testing can be arranged via coronatestct.com.

Middlesex Middle School was the second school to go fully remote last Friday for the day due to a COVID-19 case reported the night before, the superintendent said. Darien High went remote the week before due a positive case reported later in the evening.

Schools Superintendent Alan Addley notified parents in an email the previous night. Addley also notified school families earlier Thursday that an additional case had been reported at Holmes School. This is the second case at Holmes, which remains open. Another case was reported for Darien High on Tuesday afternoon.

Addley said Middlesex needed to close Friday so contact tracing could be conducted. The school reopened Monday.

Following that announcement, the schools notified school families that two more members of the school community, one at Darien High and one at Ox Ridge School, had reported cases. Neither of those schools needed to go remote.

According to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are nine active cases among school community members and 179 who are quarantined.

Greenwich, Wilton and Westport are also at the yellow level, while Stamford and Norwalk are at the red level for having a 14-day average of more than 15 cases each day per 100,000 residents.

With COVID-19 cases surging, Gov. Ned Lamont reversed the state’s reopening Monday, limiting restaurants to 50 percent capacity and no more than eight people at a table, while also ordering them to close their dining areas by 9:30 p.m.

Lamont also ordered outdoor social events to return to 50 people from the 150 that had been in place in Phase 3. And he said indoor, professionally catered events at restaurants and banquet halls would be limited to 25 people; that number had risen to 100 in Phase 3.

The orders — effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday — come as weekend testing revealed 2,651 new cases, a positivity rate of 3.4 percent and 11 more deaths — continuing the steady climb of coronavirus in recent weeks. Hospitalizations in the state have also increased by 11 between Friday and Monday, to 340, more than tripling in the last month.

During Monday’s press conference, Lamont said keeping hospitalizations down continues to be a key goal in the state.