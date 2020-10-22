Superintendent: Darien High to reopen after COVID cases quarantines 54

Darien High School Darien High School Photo: Susan Shultz/Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Susan Shultz/Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Superintendent: Darien High to reopen after COVID cases quarantines 54 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — Darien High School will reopen Friday after two COVID-19 cases exposed 54 people who have been asked to quarantine.

All high school students participated in distance learning on Thursday as district officials conducted contact tracing on the second of two cases reported Wednesday at the school.

Superintendent Alan Addley told families that the school will reopen to full in-person learning Friday. The affected person has been instructed to remain home in self-isolation for 10 days and has been provided with additional instructions to follow prior to returning to school. Family members have also been instructed to self-quarantine and get tested.

The 40 people who were determined to be in close contact with the infected person have also been notified and given information about quarantining and seeking further evaluation, Addley said.

The high school building also received additional cleaning.

“Details associated with this confirmed case and the decision whether or not to return to school were reviewed with the Darien Health Department and our district medical advisor,” Addley said.

An additional 14 people have been asked to quarantine after being in close contact with a case that was reported earlier on Wednesday, district officials said.

Holmes Principal Principal Paula Bleakley informed families on Thursday that she is quarantining after being in close contact with an infected person whose case was reported at her school on Wednesday. Assistant Principal Alex Harvey is the lead administrator during her absence.

“While I feel sad about not being able to be physically at school, please know that I will continue to work remotely with our wonderful teachers and staff to ensure that our students continue to learn and grow while maintaining safety as our top priority,” she wrote to families.

Darien Schools returned to full in-person learning on Sept. 29 after beginning the year in a hybrid format. This is the first remote learning day since that return.

Since Oct. 13, Darien has reported seven new cases of COVID-19, according to the town’s database. One is between the ages of 0-9, one is between the ages of 20-29, three between the ages of 40-49, one is between the ages of 50-59, and one between 60-69. The town only reports cases that are confirmed from the state.