The Granola Bar will open its sixth location in Darien April 27, becoming the first of its Connecticut locations to introduce dinner, beer, wine and cocktails in addition to its daytime offerings.

The newest restaurant will open at 1020 Post Road, described as a "day to night" concept similar to its Rye, N.Y. location. The eatery will serve all-day breakfast, lunch sandwiches and salads, smoothies, toasts and pastas, adding additional snacks, share plates and entrees alongside alcoholic beverages.