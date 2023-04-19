Skip to main content Turn off refresh
The Granola Bar opening its Darien location April 27, with 'day to night' dining

Photo of Leeanne Griffin
Leeanne GriffinStaff Writer

The Granola Bar will open its sixth location in Darien April 27, becoming the first of its Connecticut locations to introduce dinner, beer, wine and cocktails in addition to its daytime offerings.

The newest restaurant will open at 1020 Post Road, described as a "day to night" concept similar to its Rye, N.Y. location. The eatery will serve all-day breakfast, lunch sandwiches and salads, smoothies, toasts and pastas, adding additional snacks, share plates and entrees alongside alcoholic beverages.

“We have long hoped to be part of the Darien community and are thrilled to be opening a restaurant in town,” said co-founder and co-CEO Julie Mountain in a statement. “This is the first time we are intentionally designing a restaurant for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and we have put a lot of thought into the design, the menu and the experience to make it a place guests will want to return to regularly.” 

The new Darien location will also offer breads and bagels from local bakeries, including Flour Water Salt Bread and Upper Crust Bagel Company.

Mountain and business partner Dana Noorily opened The Granola Bar's first Fairfield County location in Westport in 2013. The local chain, which focuses on healthier breakfast alternatives, has grown to include additional restaurants in Fairfield, Stamford, Greenwich and Rye, N.Y. Its parent company, TGB Hospitality Group, also runs Westport's Old Mill Grocery & Deli.

In December, Mountain and Noorily posted a video to the Granola Bar's Instagram account, announcing plans for the Darien restaurant and a forthcoming New Haven location. Land records for the city of New Haven show that the company signed a lease for a location at 673 Chapel St. 

With additional reporting by Andrew DaRosa.

She's been working in Connecticut news for more than 15 years, most recently as the food and dining reporter for the Hartford Courant. A native of Worcester, Mass., she holds a master's degree in journalism from Quinnipiac University.