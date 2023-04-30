Wildfires in Anchorage? Climate change sparks disaster fears MARK THIESSEN, Associated Press April 30, 2023 Updated: April 30, 2023 1:44 a.m.
Seen is an aerial view of the Anchorage, Alaska, hillside above Upper O'Malley Road, lower left, and the Chugach Mountains on July 27, 2016.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Research on a flat spot for air evacuations. Talk of old-style civil defense sirens to warn of fast-moving wildfires. Hundreds of urban firefighters training in wildland firefighting techniques while snow still blankets the ground.
This is the new reality in Alaska's largest city, where a recent series of wildfires near Anchorage and the hottest day on record have sparked fears that a warming climate could soon mean serious, untenable blazes in urban areas — just like in the rest of the drought-plagued American West.