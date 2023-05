SEATTLE - Matthew Seminoff and Ryan Hofer each scored twice and Dylan Ernst made 36 saves as the visiting Kamloops Blazers defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-2 on Saturday night to stay alive in their Western Hockey League Western Conference final.

The Blazers, who entered the game trailing the best-of-seven series 3-1, allowed the first goal, but stormed back with four of their own and then held on for the victory to force a Game 6 back in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday night.