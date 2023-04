DARIEN — Thirty days in, Darien schools' new mental health director has a plan.

Alycia Dadd is Darien Public Schools’ first Director of Mental Health, a position created to systematically address the district’s mental health after three student deaths last spring.

After taking on the new position in March, Dadd has spent the first 30 days of her tenure learning about the district, the school climate and expectations and meeting with staff, she told the Board of Education at its April 25 meeting. She spoke with school psychologists and social workers about their concerns and met with the new school security officers stationed at Darien elementary schools, giving presentations on bullying prevention, emotional disorders and social and emotional learning.

She'll spend the next 30 days assessing the district's needs, she told the board, and the 30 days after that starting to build new programs for next year.

“I do think that day one, I left with a sense of inspiration,” Dadd said. “I got to get a sense of the schools, the caliber of the staff that you have, the connection and commitment to the students. It was really a pleasure to see those authentic relationships and the talented staff that you have.”

Dadd is transitioning into the second phase, she said, where she’ll be talking with smaller groups including the district’s Social and Emotional Learning committee and student groups as well as holding open consultation hours for any staff members.

She also planned meetings with staff at the middle school to consider whether Teen Talk, an independent counseling program approved for the high school, should be implemented at the middle school level.

The final stage toward the end of the school year will focus on planning for the next year, including observing and meeting with classrooms with specialized social and emotional learning programming and reviewing results from a professional development survey, she told the school board.

Dadd said her long-term goals included creating a comprehensive support system for students, improved teacher recruiting and retention, more collaboration with other counties or states and hosting parent workshops.

Parent workshops, Dadd said, would give parents “digestible” methods on how to effectively communicate with their students from how to regulate their own behavior to low-pressure ways to open conversation.

“It's just basic tips on how to change even just the language,” she said. “Instead of ‘you should have done this’ or ‘you should have done that,’ tell me about how that went and what we can do differently.”

Meeting with and listening to staff helped illuminate places that needed more specific programs to support better mental health, including that of the staff, she said.

Board member Julie Best asked whether administration or the board needed to put more focus on recognizing signs of staff burnout or finding ways to prevent burnout.

Dadd said there should be an emphasis on both, adding that while delivering a presentation she saw several members of staff seem to recognize the burnout symptoms Dadd was describing.

“I think it's first that awareness, like what are the common behavioral symptoms of burnout,” she said. “Then, once you know that, how do you address that?”

Staff burnout came up in conversation beyond Dadd’s presentation, particularly around staff shortages.

Middlesex school psychologist Katherine Perez-Antoine spoke about burnout among her colleagues during public comment — before the board voted not to renew her contract of employment. Superintendent Alan Addley made the recommendation citing “performance reasons.”

Perez-Antoine criticized district leadership, saying the administration painted a false narrative that staffing shortages were from poaching by other districts or better opportunities elsewhere. Instead, she said staff were leaving due to “poor leadership” and burnout.

During a staff exercise with Dadd, Perez-Antoine said she and her colleagues — including guidance counselors and social workers — shared that they often faced unrealistic timelines and workloads and lacked adequate support in staffing and training.

“There’s data in exit summaries and burnout rates that have been reported in the DBT meetings that have been ignored,” she said. “I urge the parents of Darien to hold their leaderships accountable for their role in the mass exodus of good, hard-working and caring staff.”

When it came to caring for student mental health, student representative Swaha Chakraborty said that while she was grateful there was more open conversation around mental health, it can often be difficult to get students to take time for their own mental health needs.

“There’s a social stigma to taking a break or talking about those issues,” she said. “I understand that it’s harder to get students to take that because those pressures are from not even just families, but peers too.”

Dadd said it was important for students to connect conversations around mental wellness to long-term goals, noting burnout can happen to even the most successful professionals.

“These are not just when you’re in high school, these are lifelong soft skills to be effective,” she said. “I think it’s a process, I think it’s having those conversations because I think that over time, when you start to talk about things, that becomes destigmatized.”