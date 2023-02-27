Inside the Corbin District, Darien's newest luxury apartments, where $4.2K rents a one-bedroom unit

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — Incoming residents are snapping up space faster than it can be built to get in on the ground floor of Darien’s most ambitious revitalization projects.

Sitting in the heart of downtown Darien, the Corbin District is a seven acre slice of land bordered by Interstate 95, Boston Post Road and Corbin Drive. Over the next few years, all existing buildings will be replaced by 11 new mixed-use buildings, combining local retail and restaurants with luxury housing.

It has been a long journey for Baywater Properties CEO David Genovese and 17 years since he bought the first property that would become the Corbin District.

Genovese, who was born and raised in Darien, said that he and his partner on the project, Penny Glassmeyer, felt it was crucial that the development remain true to the aesthetics and history of town while providing something new.

“It's been an amazing project to work on having grown up here,” Genovese said. “It's super stressful. We feel this incredible sense of responsibility to get this right because we live here.”

So far, the Corbin District is leasing one- and two-bedroom apartments in three buildings: five completed units in 35 Corbin Drive, 24 in the larger 15 Corbin Drive and 10 luxury apartments in 1040 Boston Post Road.

Rents start at $4,275 a month for a 950 square foot one-bedroom apartment and go as high as $9,785 a month for a two bedroom apartment sized at 2,060 square feet.

It’s a higher cost for luxury than other multifamily housing locations in Darien. The nearly completed Darien Commons in Noroton Heights averages around $4,500 a month for a two-bedroom apartment and starts as low as $2,975 for a one bedroom.

Some of the amenities include walk-in closets, large windows, garage parking, rooftop decks on 1040 Boston Post Road and 15 Corbin Drive and insulation strong enough to block out the construction just a floor below.

Exteriors will be designed to appear as different building facades to more authentically mirror the town’s New England style, the developers said.

The idea, Genovese said, is to create a space where Darien residents can feel like they’re “downsizing without compromising.”

Units are going quickly. As of mid-February, seven of 10 apartments at 1040 Boston Post Road and six apartments at 15 Corbin Drive have already been rented, though neither building is complete yet.

Though she’s been an agent in Fairfield County since 2008, leasing agent Lynne Somerville said it was a new experience for her to see clients “basically signing a lease based on a concept.”

“I think people are really excited about downtown living,” she said. “You could be at a great restaurant, you could go take a workout class, you could pop over to Barrett books … it's just going to be this whole walkable village. That's something we haven't had at all.”

Leasing agent David Hawes has been involved in the project since the beginning, having sold Genovese the first property for the district in 2005 while working for Corbin Associates.

With this kind of downtown development, Hawes said the Corbin District has also been attracting people from outside the tri-state area, some coming from as far away as California.

“We’re seeing people really coming from long distances who know about Darien and this area,” he said. “It’s exciting to see these out-of-state plates. It’s not just New York.”

Once complete, the project will bring 116 new apartments to Darien, including two deed-restricted apartments to be donated to Abilis for individuals with special needs.

Genovese said he was aware of concerns expressed around multifamily housing in Darien, particularly fears that higher-density living might affect the rest of the town and criticism that the town is not doing enough to create more affordable housing.

“Even (with) this project, there were people who were like, ‘You’re going to ruin our schools,’” Genovese said. “If they would have let us build more, it would have been better, sure, but I don’t know that I would have wanted to build taller than this. It’s got to kind of blend in, and I think we did that.

“Look at the magnitude of multifamily housing development that’s occurring,” he added. “That was not happening until recent years and it’s, I think, thoughtful people working really hard to try to create more housing and diversity of housing choice. The rents are what the rents are going to be.”

Businesses are also committing to new storefronts in the Corbin District. According to Genovese, the district is on track to lease 85 percent of its rental space by this summer.

“In my career, I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said.

Barrett Bookstore owner Sheila Daley said she was “awestruck” by the amount of work being done, from the building across the street where she plans to move in early April to the pit next door where the post office stood less than a month ago.

“I think the architects, whoever put it together, did a wonderful job, and we're looking forward to it,” she said.

She even knows one of her upstairs neighbors, she said — one of the original people who worked with her when she opened the store.

Those involved in the project describe it as much more than a new group of buildings; the main attraction is the sense of community the Corbin District aims to create, they said.

The project is expected to create 850 new parking spaces downtown, including an underground garage accessible only to tenants and business employees, as well as opening up new street access to businesses.

Within the next month, the Bank of America building is slated to come down, with the other businesses between the bank and Corbin Drive soon to follow. The entire project is expected to be completed sometime between late 2024 and early 2025.

Hawes said it was exciting to see so much progress, going from a paved-over pit to several new buildings in just the span of a year.

“It’s really fun to see lights on in a new building because when there’s lights on, you know there’s life,” he said. “I can’t wait for these two other buildings to be finished because it’s going to be so cool, and they’re going to have a great view of what’s to come.”