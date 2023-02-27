Inside the Corbin District, Darien's newest luxury apartments, where $4.2K rents a one-bedroom unit Mollie Hersh Feb. 27, 2023 Updated: Feb. 27, 2023 9:05 p.m.
Baywater Properties founder R. David Genovese shows the rooftop deck of an apartment building in the new Corbin District residential-retail development in Darien, Conn. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Work is progressing quickly on the first three buildings of the massive Corbin District downtown revitalization project, with many of the businesses and apartments already leased.
A two-bedroom apartment in the new Corbin District residential-retail development in Darien, Conn. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Work is progressing quickly on the first three buildings of the massive Corbin District downtown revitalization project, with many of the businesses and apartments already leased.
Baywater Properties founder R. David Genovese shows the residential-retail building located at 15 Corbin Dr. in the new Corbin District development in Darien, Conn. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Work is progressing quickly on the first three buildings of the massive Corbin District downtown revitalization project, with many of the businesses and apartments already leased.
Baywater Properties founder R. David Genovese shows the residential-retail building located at 15 Corbin Dr. in the new Corbin District development in Darien, Conn. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Work is progressing quickly on the first three buildings of the massive Corbin District downtown revitalization project, with many of the businesses and apartments already leased.
The bathroom of a two-bedroom apartment in the new Corbin District residential-retail development in Darien, Conn. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Work is progressing quickly on the first three buildings of the massive Corbin District downtown revitalization project, with many of the businesses and apartments already leased.
A two-bedroom corner unit is under construction in the new Corbin District residential-retail development in Darien, Conn. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Work is progressing quickly on the first three buildings of the massive Corbin District downtown revitalization project, with many of the businesses and apartments already leased.
The residential-retail building located at 35 Corbin Dr. in the new Corbin District development in Darien, Conn. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Work is progressing quickly on the first three buildings of the massive Corbin District downtown revitalization project, with many of the businesses and apartments already leased.
Baywater Properties founder R. David Genovese shows the rooftop deck of an apartment building in the new Corbin District residential-retail development in Darien, Conn. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Work is progressing quickly on the first three buildings of the massive Corbin District downtown revitalization project, with many of the businesses and apartments already leased.
Baywater Properties founder R. David Genovese shows a two-bedroom apartment in the new Corbin District residential-retail development in Darien, Conn. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Work is progressing quickly on the first three buildings of the massive Corbin District downtown revitalization project, with many of the businesses and apartments already leased.
DARIEN — Incoming residents are snapping up space faster than it can be built to get in on the ground floor of Darien’s most ambitious revitalization projects.
Sitting in the heart of downtown Darien, the Corbin District is a seven acre slice of land bordered by Interstate 95, Boston Post Road and Corbin Drive. Over the next few years, all existing buildings will be replaced by 11 new mixed-use buildings, combining local retail and restaurants with luxury housing.