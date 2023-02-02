Teen arrested after entering Texas school following shooting

HOUSTON (AP) — A teenager who was involved in a shooting on Thursday with Houston police fled into a nearby high school, resulting in a lockdown of the campus and his arrest, police said. No injuries inside the school were reported.
The teenager was part of a group of individuals who had been under surveillance by a crime suppression unit late Thursday morning at an apartment complex on the city’s west side when one of the suspects exchanged gunfire with an officer, said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.