Space Force vows 'above and beyond' cleanup of Maui spill

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — The U.S. Space Force said a power surge during a lightning storm likely caused a mechanical issue that allowed about 700 gallons (2,750 liters) of diesel fuel to spill last week at the environmentally sensitive and culturally important summit of Haleakala mountain on Hawaii's Maui Island, authorities said.
Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir, the commander of the U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific, said a team will take measurements to better understand the severity of the contamination. Mastalir said it's impossible to know right now how far the diesel fuel seeped into the ground.