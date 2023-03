Courtesy of Patty Mercado

Solidcore, a high-intensity pilates workout, is opening in the new retail and residential space, Darien Commons, on March 18.

Solidcore is a nationwide chain and has two other Connecticut locations in Westport and West Hartford. The studio's Darien location soft opened in mid-February, and the March 18 grand opening at 92 Heights Road is set to have a day full of grand opening celebration classes.