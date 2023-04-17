Report: Fog on Georgia runway when ex-SEAL's plane crashed

JESUP, Ga. (AP) — There was fog on the ground at a rural Georgia airport when a small plane attempting to land crashed and killed its pilot, a chiropractor who had served in the U.S. military as a Navy SEAL, according to federal investigators.

But the preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board doesn't say what role the foggy conditions may have played in the April 6 crash that killed Howard Wasdin at the small airport in Wayne County, southwest of Savannah. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.