Report: Death of handcuffed man in Colorado ruled a homicide

DENVER (AP) — The death of a man who was handcuffed after a mental health team responded to a call of him walking out into traffic last year has been ruled a homicide, according to an autopsy report released Wednesday by lawyers for his family.
According to the report, Kevin Dizmang, 63, died on Nov. 22, 2022, as the result of cardiac arrest that occurred while he was being restrained and while he was acutely intoxicated by methamphetamine and suffering from health problems such as obesity and asthma. The report, dated Jan. 6, 2023, and signed by five doctors, concluded that the manner of Dizmang's death in Colorado Springs was determined to be a homicide because of “the contribution of physical restraint to the cause of death.”