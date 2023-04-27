Prosecutors: Man charged with killing wife suspected affair

The husband of a Massachusetts woman who has been missing since New Year’s Day suspected she was having an affair and persuaded his mother to hire a private investigator to prove it, according to prosecution documents released Thursday.
In December, Brian Walshe “would repeatedly access the Instagram page” of one of Ana Walshe's male friends from Washington, D.C., where she was working, prosecutors said. His mother hired the investigator on Dec. 26 “with his input and direction” to conduct surveillance and, the next day, his oldest child’s iPad was used for an internet search on “divorce."