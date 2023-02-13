Polygamy kidnapping suspect jailed; his niece said to be OK

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — The nephew of imprisoned Utah polygamous leader Warren Jeffs has been captured and is jailed in North Dakota on kidnapping charges, a sheriff said Monday. The 10-year-old girl he is accused of running off with was found safe, her father told a TV station.
Heber Jeffs was arrested by federal agents and brought to the Ward County Jail in Minot on Saturday, where he remains pending an extradition hearing scheduled for Monday afternoon, Sheriff Bob Roed said. It wasn't immediately clear if Heber Jeffs had an attorney.