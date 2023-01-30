Police: Officer fatally shoots Black man who pointed gun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An investigation is underway in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday after authorities say a police officer fatally shot a 47-year-old Black man who had pointed a gun at him.
The fatal shooting occurred Sunday evening in North Nashville, when police responded to 911 calls from witnesses who said there was a man in the street with a gun. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement the man was shot after refusing to obey a police officer's command to drop the weapon. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. No officers were injured.