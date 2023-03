DARIEN — The cost of building in Darien has just gotten more expensive — but less burdensome for property owners.

Special permit fees are going up for the first time since 2019, with the new fees to take effect April 2. And there is a change on who will file special permit forms.

The increases are intended to offset some of the town’s out-of-pocket costs for legal advertisements and mailings to applicants, Planning and Zoning director Jeremy Ginsberg said. Fees are typically re-evaluated every three to four years based on cost increases.

Part of this latest increase, which was recently approved by the Representative Town Meeting, is the built-in $60 cost of filing special permit forms with the Town Clerk’s office, which the department of Planning and Zoning will now handle instead of the residents or property owners.

“This will save applicants the time and effort filing the permit after they get the approval,” Ginsberg said. “This will help ensure it gets done timely and efficiently without having to go back to the applicant or having the applicant come to town hall.”

Special permits for new construction for principal use will now cost a total $480 with state fees, up by $120. Other special permits or amendments will cost $230 total.

Amendments to the town plan, zoning regulations or the zoning map are all up by $100 to $760 total. Any business site plans will cost a total $410.

Coastal site plan reviews, flood damage prevention, land filling or excavation and administrative permits have increased by $70 to $260 total.

Depending on the scale of work, zoning permits will increase between $40 and $100: projects less than $80,000 fees are $150 and projects more than $250,000 fees are $660 including the state fees.

Environmental protection fees have also increased including a $150 increase for new or replacement residence, a $125 increase for basic maintenance such as fence installation or minimal tree cutting and a $140 increase for any other work near wetlands or the regulated area.

The full updated fee schedule is available on the town website.