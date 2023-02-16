Skip to main content Turn off refresh
In Photos: Darien students wrap 10K books to be shipped to Africa

Darien High School student Kieran Quinn places some books she wrapped onto the pile of hundreds of books ready to be shipped during a book wrapping party at a fellow student's home in Darien, Conn., on Saturday February 11, 2023. Around 20 students from the high school's Unite for Africa Club wrapped 10,000 plus books to be shipped to Sub-Saharan Africa as part of its third annual book drive in partnership with Books for Africa.
DARIEN – Darien High School students wrapped thousands of books last weekend to be shipped halfway across the world. 

Around 20 students from the high school's Unite for Africa Clubgathered for a book-wrapping party at a fellow student's home in Darien on Saturday. They wrapped more than 10,000 books to be shipped to sub-Saharan Africa as part of its third annual book drive in partnership with Books for Africa.