In Photos: Darien students wrap 10K books to be shipped to Africa
DARIEN – Darien High School students wrapped thousands of books last weekend to be shipped halfway across the world.
Around 20 students from the high school's Unite for Africa Clubgathered for a book-wrapping party at a fellow student's home in Darien on Saturday. They wrapped more than 10,000 books to be shipped to sub-Saharan Africa as part of its third annual book drive in partnership with Books for Africa.