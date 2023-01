This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN – Budding Darien musicians enjoyed an educational performance from the renowned Dalí Quartet Wednesday at Darien High School.

The quartet performed a skillful repertoire of Latin American classical pieces during an interactive and energetic show to a packed house of new strings players in grades three through five.

The Dalí Quartet features Adriana Linares on viola, Ari Isaacman-Beck and Carlos Rubio on violin, and Jesús Morales on cello.

Besides Darien, the Dalí Quartet is bringing their interactive, adaptable Latin Fiesta workshop to public school students in Stamford, Westport, and New Canaan, as well as Stamford-based Orchestra Lumos’ community partner, Project Music, totaling an audience of nearly 2,000 learners.