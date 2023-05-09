In Photos: Darien residents paint a message of inclusion at the now-closed Bank of America building
Freyda Krokofff, 8, paints the words "Laugh Live Love" onto the shuttered Bank of America bank building during the You Are Not Alone Murals event at the now closed Bank of America building in Darien, Conn., on Saturday May 6, 2023. You Are Not Alone Murals partnered with local businesses and organizations as a way to combat mental illness. Residents will paint over the ground floor word "shame" on the two story mural on the Bank of America building, set to be demolished.
Resident Andrea Callagy paints words of encouragement onto the shuttered Bank of America bank building during the You Are Not Alone Murals event at the now closed Bank of America building in Darien, Conn., on Saturday May 6, 2023. You Are Not Alone Murals partnered with local businesses and organizations as a way to combat mental illness. Residents will paint over the ground floor word "shame" on the two story mural on the Bank of America building, set to be demolished.
You Are Not Alone Murals is partnering with local businesses and organizations for a free mural event at the now closed Bank of America building in Darien, Conn., on Saturday May 6, 2023. As a way to combat mental illness, residents will paint over the ground floor word "shame" on the two story mural on the Bank of America building, set to be demolished.
You Are Not Alone Murals co-founder Samantha Schutz adds her own message of encouragement during a free mural event at the now closed Bank of America building in Darien, Conn., on Saturday May 6, 2023. You Are Not Alone Murals partnered with local businesses and organizations as a way to combat mental illness. Residents will paint over the ground floor word "shame" on the two story mural on the Bank of America building, set to be demolished.
Millie Krokofff, 4, paints onto the shuttered Bank of America bank building during the You Are Not Alone Murals event at the now closed Bank of America building in Darien, Conn., on Saturday May 6, 2023. You Are Not Alone Murals partnered with local businesses and organizations as a way to combat mental illness. Residents will paint over the ground floor word "shame" on the two story mural on the Bank of America building, set to be demolished.
Ellie Dey paints words of encouragement onto the shuttered Bank of America bank building as her friend Sydney Du thinks about what she'll paint during the You Are Not Alone Murals event at the now closed Bank of America building in Darien, Conn., on Saturday May 6, 2023. You Are Not Alone Murals partnered with local businesses and organizations as a way to combat mental illness. Residents will paint over the ground floor word "shame" on the two story mural on the Bank of America building, set to be demolished.
DARIEN — Residents of all ages were invited to do some creative mural painting at the now-closed Bank of America building.
Students, parents, youngsters and older people were asked to paint over the ground-floor word "shame" that had been put on the building's two-story mural with words of encouragement, love and understanding as a way to combat mental illness and with the message that "you are loved" and "you are not alone."