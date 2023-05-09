Skip to main content Turn off refresh
In Photos: Darien residents paint a message of inclusion at the now-closed Bank of America building

Photo of Christian Abraham
Christian AbrahamStaff writer

Freyda Krokofff, 8, paints the words "Laugh Live Love" onto the shuttered Bank of America bank building during the You Are Not Alone Murals event at the now closed Bank of America building in Darien, Conn., on Saturday May 6, 2023. You Are Not Alone Murals partnered with local businesses and organizations as a way to combat mental illness. Residents will paint over the ground floor word "shame" on the two story mural on the Bank of America building, set to be demolished.
DARIEN — Residents of all ages were invited to do some creative mural painting at the now-closed Bank of America building.

Students, parents, youngsters and older people were asked to paint over the ground-floor word "shame" that had been put on the building's two-story mural with words of encouragement, love and understanding as a way to combat mental illness and with the message that "you are loved" and "you are not alone."

You Are Not Alone Murals partnered with local businesses and organizations for the Saturday event. The building is set to be demolished.

Christian Abraham is a photographer with Hearst Connecticut Media Group. Christian is from Wilkes-Barre, Pa. He got his start in photojournalism while still in high school, freelancing for the local newspapers. Christian did a stint in the U.S. Navy and was part of ship's company on the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) from 1989-1992. Christian joined the Connecticut Post in 2002 and is now a photographer with the Stamford Advocate.