Skip to main content Turn off refresh
News

In Photos: Darien string players learn to 'electrify' their symphony from a master

Tyler Sizemore

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Emmy Award-winning composer Mark Wood leads rehearsal of the "Electrify Your Symphony" performance at Darien High School in Darien, Conn. Tuesday, April 4, 2023. World-renowned composer and performer Mark Wood, an original member of Trans Siberian Orchestra, led the music education program Electrify Your Orchestra, culminating in an energetic performance featuring hundreds of Darien students on Tuesday night.
1of14

Emmy Award-winning composer Mark Wood leads rehearsal of the "Electrify Your Symphony" performance at Darien High School in Darien, Conn. Tuesday, April 4, 2023. World-renowned composer and performer Mark Wood, an original member of Trans Siberian Orchestra, led the music education program Electrify Your Orchestra, culminating in an energetic performance featuring hundreds of Darien students on Tuesday night.

Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media

DARIEN — Emmy Award-winning composer Mark Wood was in his element during a rehearsal of the "Electrify Your Symphony" performance at Darien High School on Tuesday.

The world-renowned composer and performer, an original member of Trans Siberian Orchestra, led the music education program Electrify Your Orchestra, culminating in an energetic performance featuring hundreds of Darien students on Tuesday night.

The students in the program were string players of all grades and instruments of all kinds, from electric guitar to violin and viola to cello to bass.

Written By
Tyler Sizemore