In Photos: Darien string players learn to 'electrify' their symphony from a master Tyler Sizemore April 5, 2023
Emmy Award-winning composer Mark Wood leads rehearsal of the "Electrify Your Symphony" performance at Darien High School in Darien, Conn. Tuesday, April 4, 2023. World-renowned composer and performer Mark Wood, an original member of Trans Siberian Orchestra, led the music education program Electrify Your Orchestra, culminating in an energetic performance featuring hundreds of Darien students on Tuesday night.
DHS freshman Zuzu Wood plays bass guitar during rehearsal of the "Electrify Your Symphony" performance at Darien High School in Darien, Conn. Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Strings players cheer during rehearsal of the "Electrify Your Symphony" performance at Darien High School in Darien, Conn. Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Fourth-grader Audrey Martin performs during rehearsal of the "Electrify Your Symphony" performance at Darien High School in Darien, Conn. Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
DHS juniors Bella Taranto, left, and Jasmine Ujkaj perform during a rehearsal of "Electrify Your Symphony" at Darien High School in Darien, Conn. Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
DHS freshman David Lui plays cello during rehearsal of the "Electrify Your Symphony" performance at Darien High School in Darien, Conn. Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Eighth-grader Kayla Huang cheers during rehearsal of the "Electrify Your Symphony" performance at Darien High School in Darien, Conn. Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
DARIEN — Emmy Award-winning composer Mark Wood was in his element during a rehearsal of the "Electrify Your Symphony" performance at Darien High School on Tuesday.
The world-renowned composer and performer, an original member of Trans Siberian Orchestra, led the music education program Electrify Your Orchestra, culminating in an energetic performance featuring hundreds of Darien students on Tuesday night.
Tyler Sizemore