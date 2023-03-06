Northern California storm eases but more snow expected
Snowfall surrounds businesses in Crestline, Calif., Friday, March 3, 2023, following a huge snowfall that buried homes and businesses. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)
A man walks past a damaged tire shop in Crestline, Calif., Friday, March 3, 2023, following a huge snowfall that buried homes and businesses. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)
San Bernardino Mountain residents line up for a chance to get food at a tent in front of the Goodwin & Son's Market in Crestline, Calif., Friday, March 3, 2023, following a huge snowfall that buried homes and businesses. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)
A man shovels snow off the roof of a store in Crestline, Calif., Friday, March 3, 2023, as buildings remain buried in several feet of snow from recent winter storms. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)
Residents in San Bernardino Mountain brave long lines for food at Goodwin & Son's Market in Crestline, Calif., Friday, March 3, 2023, amidst a shortage caused by heavy snowfall and difficulties with delivery truck access on Highway 18. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)
The Goodwin & Son's Market sign is buried in feet of snow in Crestline, Calif., Friday, March 3, 2023. The market parking lot served as a site for a food giveaway for residents of Crestline on Friday. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)
Snowfall surrounds businesses in Crestline, Calif., Friday, March 3, 2023. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)
11 of11
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Northern California got a bit of respite Monday after a weekend of heavy mountain snow but forecasters said up to several more feet will pile up through midweek, followed by potential flood concerns.
A lengthy stretch of U.S. 395 on the eastern side of the Sierra Nevada remained closed. Other major Sierra highways were open, but with chain requirements.