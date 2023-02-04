New science center under construction, aims for change

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — EastSide Charter’s School’s $25 million science hub is no longer just a vision on paper — its construction is underway. Proposed in 2021, the center is intended to remedy a lack of racial and ethnic diversity in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics — collectively known as STEM.
The center will be open to everyone across the state, said Aaron Bass, the charter school’s CEO. Students can learn about coding and 3D printing, while adults can learn about robotics and take advantage of job training, he said.