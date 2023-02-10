New Mexico St. suspends operations of men's basketball team

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State has suspended operations of its men's basketball program and placed its coaching staff on paid administrative leave due to allegations unrelated to a fatal shooting last year.

The school said in a statement Friday night the new allegations involved potential violations of university policy and were separate from the Nov. 19 shooting of a student from a rival school. Aggies power forward Mike Peake was suspended in early December while a third-party investigator looks into his possible involvement in the shooting.