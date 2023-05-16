New Mexico gunman who killed 3 and injured 6 shot randomly at cars, houses, police say

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Authorities on Tuesday were trying to determine why an 18-year-old man roamed through a northwestern New Mexico neighborhood and randomly sprayed houses and cars with bullets, killing three people and wounding six others, including two police officers, before police killed him.
The shootings occurred around 11 a.m. Monday in Farmington, a city of about 50,000 near the Four Corners — where New Mexico, Arizona, Utah and Colorado meet — that is a bedroom community for the region’s oil and natural gas industry.