DARIEN — Darien school administration has unveiled updates to its program and a new approach to accelerated math that lets young students move ahead with new concepts as soon as they've mastered the old ones.

Assistant superintendent Chris Tranberg presented what he called a “unique approach” to accelerated math in elementary schools to the Board of Education in a special Feb. 28 meeting.

“You’re not going to find other places that are doing this,” Tranberg said. “I think this is a model that people will want to emulate because I think it will really meet the needs of our population.”

An accelerated math program has been in the works since November 2021 after a survey of students found a gap between middle school students reporting difficulties in math and elementary school students not feeling challenged enough.

The new program focuses on three key tools: differentiated instruction, curriculum compacting for students ready for more in-depth learning without accelerating and eventually acceleration for students prepared to tackle higher level material.

Rather than placing students on a track, Tranberg said the idea was to instead create “on-ramps and off-ramps” for all students, not just those identified as gifted.

“When a student has mastered a concept, they don’t need to stay right there with everyone else if they’re ready to move at a faster rate,” he said. “If students need more support within a given unit, we’re going to give them support in this model.”

Tranberg said the focus was placed on early education to minimize the need to move students in middle school, where a schedule change could have more negative developmental effects.

The accelerated math program will be rolled out in phases each year, beginning in the next academic year through 2027-28.

The first phase will focus on professional development for teachers, creating units of study for third through eighth grade, a pilot program in spring 2024 compacting one unit for third through fifth grade and a vertical math team of teachers across all levels.

The actual acceleration programming will begin in the third phase — the 2025-26 academic year — for third grade. Fourth and fifth grade acceleration will begin in phases four and five respectively.

Tranberg said the plan’s phasing was “very intentional” as too much happening at once could quickly make the program unmanageable for teachers and students.

“This process is pretty thoughtful and methodical,” he said. “It will get us to a place hopefully where students will be challenged and accelerating when they’re ready to accelerate and not be faced with the need to ever have to double accelerate.”

The program appeared promising enough that several Board of Education members asked about potential expansions for acceleration beyond math.

Tranberg said that it could likely be integrated into the literacy program and potentially into science. Social studies or foreign languages may face some limitations given scheduling and lack of flexibility within the program structure.

“I think on the differentiation and curriculum compacting, foreign language often, in my experience, lends itself, but I’ll defer to you,” McCammon said. “I just pose it that I think that would be an interesting area to explore this concept when the time comes.”

Tranberg said that “as soon as we demonstrate our mastery of this model, take it to market.”

The administration also announced several priorities beyond math acceleration, including improving access and scheduling for the Idea program — the official name of the gifted and talented program —in middle school and cutting the final ninth grade year Achievers’ program.

To make up for the program’s absence, student representative John Raskopf suggested beginning the Authentic Science Research program in ninth grade instead of 10th or creating some kind of preparatory program.

“Many students use their Achievers' project concept to feed directly into their ASR research,” Raskopf said. “There’s a high correlation between people who are in the Idea program and people who go onto ASR.”

The Gifted Education Steering committee is also exploring best practices to create a Gifted and Talented program, identifying students beyond academics to reflect talents in music, visual arts and STEM.