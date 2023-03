This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

NEW CANAAN — Metro-North Railroad's New Canaan branch will be closed temporarily for the summer.

Service will be temporarily suspended at the Glenbrook and Springdale stations in Stamford and Talmadge Hill and New Canaan stations in New Canaan to expedite track work on the 6.2 mile branch.

The construction schedule and timeline have not yet been finalized, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

CTDOT spokesperson Josh Morgan said the department will provide buses to replace train services to "ensure riders will continue to have access to transportation and be able to get to their destinations.

“We continue to discuss the project with Metro-North to minimize impacts to customers,” Morgan said in an email. “CTDOT will have robust public engagement and communication to ensure riders and stakeholders are aware of any service changes as a result of this track enhancement project.”

Darien First Selectman Monica McNally said the town of Darien should expect to see additional traffic and more crowded parking at Darien railroad stations during the closure.

Daily parking is available at both the Noroton Heights and Darien stations for non-residents for $4 per day Monday through Friday and free on weekends and holidays.

The closure is not connected to the noise abatement feasibility study set to be conducted along the New Canaan line as part of the Western Connecticut Council of Governments Metropolitan Transportation Plans.

WestCOG hired SBF consultants to conduct a study along the 11 railroad crossings along the New Canaan branch in New Canaan, Stamford and Darien. The study is intended to document railroad safety recommendations and the potential implementation of quiet zones.