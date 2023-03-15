Olympic gold medalist, Yale student Nathan Chen hopes to inspire kids with new picture book Mollie Hersh March 15, 2023 Updated: March 15, 2023 12:18 p.m.
DARIEN — Though
he has an Olympic gold medal and three World Figure Skating Championships to his name, Nathan Chen admitted to a young audience at the Darien Library that he still gets scared sometimes.
“Any time before I stepped on the ice, I’ve felt nervous,” said
Chen, who is also studying statistics and data science at Yale University in New Haven. “When you feel nervous, tell yourself, ‘No, I'm not nervous. I'm strong and confident. I'm more than capable. I'm the best at what I do.’ And that will naturally present itself as actions.”