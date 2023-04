DARIEN — A local Darien business owner was charged with disorderly conduct after she reportedly confronted two women in a restaurant, hitting one woman multiple times.

Laurent Lighting owner Nancy Dichiora was arrested April 5 after a verbal and physical confrontation with two diners at La Taqueria in downtown Darien, according to a police report.

One of the women told authorities that Dichiora made offensive comments about her ethnicity. When she attempted to record Dichiora, Dichiora allegedly hit her twice and knocked the phone out of her hands, the woman told police.

When the woman made a third attempt to take a photo, Dichiora knocked the phone out of her hands again, she told police. Dichiora allegedly then followed her to her table, continuing to yell.

Based on witness interviews, Darien police officers arrested Dichiora, and released her at the scene on the promise to appear in court. Her arraignment was held April 12 in Stamford.

Dichiora declined to comment.

Dichiora, a Ridgefield resident, is the owner and founder of Laurent Lighting, a high-end lighting design store with locations in Ridgefield and Darien. The Darien location, next door to La Taqueria, celebrated its grand opening in October 2022.

La Taqueria owner Dennis Lake, who was at the restaurant’s Greenwich location at the time of the confrontation, said he was shocked when his staff called and told him “your neighbor is screaming at two women in the restaurant.”

“Whenever she comes in here, she’s super supportive and super nice,” he said. “To get a phone call like that, I mean, I have no words.”