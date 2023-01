PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A powerful bomb went off Monday near a mosque and police offices in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, killing at least two people and wounding some 70 worshippers, police and government officials said.

Most of the victims were police officers, the officials said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing in Peshawar, the capital of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.