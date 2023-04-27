Montana lawmaker silenced but not silent, vows to fight on

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Moves to stifle the voice of the first transgender woman elected to Montana's legislature over her stand on gender-affirming care for children may have silenced her in the chambers of the state House, but Rep. Zooey Zephyr said she's confident they've only amplified her message to constituents at home and others watching across the nation.
“There are many more eyes on Montana now,” Zephyr said in an interview with The Associated Press. "But you do the same thing you’ve always done. You stand up in defense of your community and you ... stand for the principles that they elected you to stand for.”