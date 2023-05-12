Money-hungry, or spiritually misguided? Jury weighs fate of slain kids' mom in triple murder trial

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho jury is weighing two theories in the strange triple murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell: Is she a power-hungry manipulator who would kill her two youngest children for money, as prosecutors allege, or a normally protective mother who fell under the romantic sway of a wannabe cult leader, as the defense team claims?
Jurors heard both stories Thursday during final arguments in the seven-week long trial, and deliberated for about four hours before breaking for the evening. They will continue the work of deciding Vallow Daybell's fate on Friday morning, a court bailiff said.