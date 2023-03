This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — After opening in the first year of the pandemic, pre-made meal chain Pasta Vita closed its Darien location with little to no notice to its customers.

Founded in Old Saybrook, Pasta Vita sold “gourmet to go” meals, pre-packaged entrees and side dishes.

The Darien location opened on Boston Post Road in July 2020, the sixth and most recent location under a joint venture between Mohegan Holding Company LLC and Pasta Vita Old Saybrook.

Since closing, the Darien location has been removed from the business’s website, though the business's answering machine still provides the location’s hours. A paper "closed" sign was posted in the window.

Representatives from Pasta Vita and Mohegan Holding Company confirmed the location was closed, but did not say when or why it was closed.

Jonathan Johnson, an employee at Orange Theory nearby, said the business closed around Jan. 18.

“I only know that because they gave us their stuff,” he said.

Greenfield Cleaners manager Marlyn Calima said the owner confirmed the location was closing because it opened during the pandemic and “lost a lot of money.”

Though Calima said the restaurant was cleared out three weeks ago, some customers still show up and ask what happened.

Pasta Vita’s locations in Old Saybrook, Mohegan Sun, Wethersfield, Avon and South Windsor remain open.