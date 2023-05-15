Mississippi removes hurdle to child care for low-income single parents

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Single parents in Mississippi — one of the poorest states in the nation — no longer face a nearly 20-year-old state policy that made it difficult for them to get financial help paying for child care, officials and advocates said Monday.
Since 2004, single parents and guardians in Mississippi had to seek child support from the other parent in order to be eligible for assistance through the Child Care Payment Program, which offers help to low-income parents. As of Monday, that rule is no longer in effect.