Court considers if parents of school shooter can be charged

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday defended charges against the parents of a teenager who killed four students at a Michigan school in 2021, telling an appeals court that extreme drawings and the boy's fascination with guns should have been a wake-up call on the day of the shootings.
A three-judge panel heard arguments in a groundbreaking case that could send James and Jennifer Crumbley to prison if they're eventually convicted of involuntary manslaughter for the acts of Ethan Crumbley at Oxford High School.