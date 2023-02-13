Darien Scouts learn virtual meditation from a former Eagle Scout: 'It’s cool to be giving back.'
Mollie Hersh
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
DARIEN — A Darien Troop 35 alum and former Eagle Scout returned to teach the next generation of Darien Scouts about virtual technology and mental health.
Matt Golino, 29, who graduated from Darien High School in 2011, walked Scouts from Darien’s STEM Venture Crew 353 through meditation with Zen VR, a program he has been working on for years.