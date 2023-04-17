Inquiry continues in Alabama shooting that killed 4, hurt 28

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Students at a small-town Alabama school returned to class Monday morning, even as investigators continued to piece together what happened at a Saturday night shooting that killed four including two Dadeville High School students, as well as two others. The melee at a teenager's birthday party also injured 28.
The dead include Marsiah Emmanuel “Siah” Collins, 19, of Opelika; Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, of Dadeville; Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, 18, of Camp Hill and Shaunkivia Nicole “Keke” Smith, 17, of Dadeville, Tallapoosa County Coroner Mike Knox told The Associated Press on Monday. Relatives had identified Dowdell and Smith on Sunday.