HKO-WHL-Sums-Victoria-Seattle

Thunderbirds 8, Royals 1 First Period 1. Seattle, Sanders 3 (Korchinski, Popowich) 2:34. 2. Seattle, Davidson 30 (Korchinski) 7:14. 3. Seattle, Lambert 9 (Korchinski, Guenther) 8:20 (pp). Penalties \u2014 McNelly Sea (roughing) 5:14; Gannon Vic (tripping) 6:56; Dach Sea (high sticking) 9:19; Edwards Vic, Davidson Sea (roughing) 19:48. Second Period 4. Seattle, Davidson 31 (Prokop, Dach) 2:31. 5. Seattle, Crnkovic 26 (Myatovic, Mynio) 6:56. 6. Seattle, Ciona 24 (Dach, Schaefer) 8:58. Penalties \u2014 Parker Vic (tripping) 12:51; Patton Vic (hooking) 19:53. Third Period 7. Seattle, Crnkovic 27 (Korchinski, Sawchyn) 16:38. 8. Victoria, Almquist 12 (Kipkie, Patton) 17:09. 9. Seattle, Mynio 5 (Prokop, Myatovic) 18:54 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Hanzel Sea (holding) 12:05; Newman Vic, Allan Sea (roughing) 15:29; Dereniwsky Vic (hooking) 18:40. Shots on goal by Victoria 4 6 14 _ 24 Seattle 14 12 10 _ 36 Goal \u2014 Victoria: Holt (L, ), Cristiano (6:56 second, 16 shots, 13 saves). Seattle: Ratzlaff (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Victoria: 0-3; Seattle: 2-4. Referees \u2014 Ward Pateman, Josh Albinati. Linesmen \u2014 Ron Dietterle, Brennan Walker. Attendance \u2014 5,212 at Seattle.