HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince George-Vancouver

Giants 3, Cougars 2 (OT) First Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Vancouver bench (too many men, served by Thorpe) 11:04; Dale Van (holding) 16:36. Second Period 1. Vancouver, Cull 4 (Gronick) 2:15. 2. Prince George, Funk 23 (Becher, Thornton) 5:28. 3. Vancouver, Dale 6 (Gronick) 7:13. 4. Prince George, Thornton 21 (Heidt, Samson) 11:53 (pp). Penalties \u2014 O'Brien Pg (boarding) 9:02; Haynes Van (boarding) 9:52; Vancouver bench (unsportsmanlike cnd., served by Cull) 11:19; Lipinski Van (slashing) 12:28; Dowhaniuk Pg (tripping) 12:28; Becher Pg (embellishment) 12:28; Prince George bench (too many men, served by Becher) 18:34. Third Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Anderson Van (10-minute misconduct) 13:19; Prince George bench (too many men, served by Becher) 16:21; Wheatcroft Pg (slashing) 19:40. Overtime No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 None. Shots on goal by Prince George 12 13 10 1 _ 36 Vancouver 9 10 7 1 _ 27 Goal \u2014 Prince George: Brennan (12 shots, 11 saves). Vancouver: Mirwald (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Prince George: 1-4; Vancouver: 1-5. Referees \u2014 Bryan Bourdon, Mark Pearce. Linesmen \u2014 Brett Mackey, Angus Middleton. Attendance \u2014 4,433 at Vancouver.