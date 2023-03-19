HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince Albert-Winnipeg

Ice 6, Raiders 1 First Period 1. Winnipeg, Sward 4 (Pederson) 10:56. Penalties \u2014 Pederson Wpg (tripping) 1:19; Friesen Wpg (high sticking) 1:54; Christensen Pa, Geekie Wpg (roughing) 10:17; Kosior Pa (hooking) 14:27; Lambos Wpg (slashing) 16:35. Second Period 2. Prince Albert, Anderson 14 (Tansem, Dube) 3:30. 3. Winnipeg, Pederson 31 (unassisted) 11:32. 4. Winnipeg, Pederson 32 (Zloty, Savoie) 13:59 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Anderson Pa (holding, misconduct) 12:51; Goldsmith Pa (major-check\/behind major, misconduct) 10:32; Friesen Wpg (charging) 1:18; Cumby Wpg (cross checking) 5:18; Anderson Pa, Peardon Pa, McClennon Wpg (roughing) 7:10; Armstrong Wpg (double minor, roughing; misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 11:03; Pakkala Pa (cross checking) 11:03; Christensen Pa, Geekie Wpg (major, major-fighting) 11:03; Kovacs Pa (holding) 17:16; Zloty Wpg (interference) 19:47. Third Period 5. Winnipeg, Ostapchuk 28 (Woo) 6:01. 6. Winnipeg, Zloty 13 (Savoie) 8:43. 7. Winnipeg, Ostapchuk 29 (Sward) 11:20. Penalties \u2014 Pakkala Pa (holding) 2:22; Moore Wpg (roughing) 2:22; Herman Pa (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 2:46; Sward Wpg (roughing) 2:46. Shots on goal by Prince Albert 12 10 8 _ 30 Winnipeg 12 24 11 _ 47 Goal \u2014 Prince Albert: Hildebrand (L, ), Chaika (11:20 third, 5 shots, 5 saves). Winnipeg: Hauser (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Prince Albert: 0-7; Winnipeg: 1-6. Referees \u2014 Brayden Arcand, Nolan Powell. Linesmen \u2014 Lane Gramiak, Layne Richardson. Attendance \u2014 1,722 at Winnipeg.